Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 330,503 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 3,834,344 shares.The stock last traded at $10.88 and had previously closed at $10.81.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALIT shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Alight in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Alight in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

About Alight (NYSE:ALIT)

Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.

