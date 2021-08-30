Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.12% of Align Technology worth $59,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Align Technology by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,121,146,000 after purchasing an additional 327,239 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Align Technology by 2.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,654,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,010,928,000 after purchasing an additional 33,588 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 1.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,381,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $747,906,000 after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $701,612,000 after purchasing an additional 52,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $618,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Align Technology alerts:

In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.54, for a total transaction of $3,557,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,700,121.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 6,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.58, for a total value of $4,524,938.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,186 shares of company stock valued at $18,568,508 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $701.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.45 billion, a PE ratio of 79.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $652.65. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $293.33 and a fifty-two week high of $721.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALGN. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $680.71.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.