Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Short Interest Up 40.7% in August

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,785,100 shares, an increase of 40.7% from the July 29th total of 1,978,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 140.7 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANCUF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$57.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Desjardins raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$50.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Alimentation Couche-Tard to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alimentation Couche-Tard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.22.

Shares of ANCUF opened at $40.56 on Monday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $42.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.76.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's banners.

