Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,877 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,019 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $5,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegion during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Allegion by 310.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Allegion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allegion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Allegion by 363.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

In other Allegion news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total transaction of $401,404.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,692,485.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,364 shares of company stock valued at $1,587,125. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALLE shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a $138.67 price objective on Allegion and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.11.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $141.49 on Monday. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $94.01 and a 1 year high of $144.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.28.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Allegion had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Allegion’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.