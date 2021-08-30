Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Seaport Global Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.50.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

Shares of ADS stock opened at $97.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.57. Alliance Data Systems has a twelve month low of $39.77 and a twelve month high of $128.16.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $2.25. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 55.02%. On average, analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems will post 17.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Snow Capital Management LP raised its position in Alliance Data Systems by 34.3% in the second quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 110,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,488,000 after acquiring an additional 28,183 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 6.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000,000 after buying an additional 32,005 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 5.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 962,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,255,000 after buying an additional 52,134 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Alliance Data Systems by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 252,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,285,000 after purchasing an additional 139,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.