AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.70.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AB shares. Citigroup upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.50 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AB. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in AllianceBernstein by 61.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the second quarter valued at $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the first quarter valued at $51,000. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AB opened at $52.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.39. AllianceBernstein has a 1 year low of $26.33 and a 1 year high of $52.10.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $881.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.20 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 8.21%. Equities analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is presently 125.09%.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

