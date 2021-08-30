Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 10,170 Shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,170 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.16% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 79,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,150,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,026,000 after purchasing an additional 837,908 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 32,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 55,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 14,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FMBI. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.40 to $22.67 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

FMBI stock opened at $18.88 on Monday. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $24.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.75.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 21.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.46%.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

