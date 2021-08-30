Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 192,518 Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 188.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,518 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.17% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $3,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESRT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,311,000 after buying an additional 86,889 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 1,969.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,001,000 after buying an additional 510,671 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 300,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,340,000 after buying an additional 114,595 shares during the period. Finally, Benin Management CORP bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

ESRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Empire State Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Empire State Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

NYSE:ESRT opened at $10.38 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.97, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 9.29, a current ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.19 and a twelve month high of $13.11.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.58%.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

