Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 28,955 Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,955 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.20% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment worth $3,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Management LLC raised its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 150.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 15.8% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 586,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,983,000 after purchasing an additional 80,024 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 8.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 3.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. 64.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monmouth Real Estate Investment alerts:

Monmouth Real Estate Investment stock opened at $18.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 19.73 and a quick ratio of 19.73. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $19.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 0.79.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 54.23%. Equities analysts predict that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 92.31%.

MNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.88 to $21.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.92.

About Monmouth Real Estate Investment

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.