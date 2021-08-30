Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 54,111 Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,111 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of 2U worth $3,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,332,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,406,000 after purchasing an additional 69,992 shares in the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 2,650,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,309,000 after purchasing an additional 226,849 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,049,559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,353,000 after purchasing an additional 103,358 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in 2U by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,078,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in 2U by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 903,996 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,559,000 after acquiring an additional 36,922 shares in the last quarter.

Get 2U alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU opened at $36.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.29. 2U, Inc. has a one year low of $28.45 and a one year high of $59.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 0.97.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. 2U had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $237.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.32 million. As a group, research analysts expect that 2U, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Mark Chernis sold 6,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $314,850.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 289,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,254,757.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul S. Lalljie sold 50,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $2,121,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TWOU shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Macquarie upgraded 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 2U has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

About 2U

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.