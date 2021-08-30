Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 8,650 Shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.16% of Xperi worth $3,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xperi by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xperi by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Xperi by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 72,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xperi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

XPER has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Xperi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Xperi in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xperi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

XPER stock opened at $21.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.69. Xperi Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $25.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.84.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. Xperi had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 14.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Xperi’s payout ratio is 11.43%.

In other news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total transaction of $153,776.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,016.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

