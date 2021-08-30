Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 665.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,308 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,650 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.14% of Callon Petroleum worth $3,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $243,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 2.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,014 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $270,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 13.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 495,890 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,116,000 after acquiring an additional 59,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $658,000. 65.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $45,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPE opened at $34.24 on Monday. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $60.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.34. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 92.16% and a positive return on equity of 24.26%. Equities analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

