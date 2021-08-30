Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stock Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,561 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.10% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $3,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACAD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.32.

Shares of ACAD opened at $17.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 0.71. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $57.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $115.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.94 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.49% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

