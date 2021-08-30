Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 2,270 Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.34% of Calavo Growers worth $3,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Calavo Growers by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Calavo Growers by 36.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Calavo Growers by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Calavo Growers by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Calavo Growers by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVGW. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Calavo Growers from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGW opened at $47.74 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.23 million, a PE ratio of 183.62 and a beta of 0.88. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.12 and a 1 year high of $85.40.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $276.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.63 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

