Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 3,084 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of The Cheesecake Factory worth $3,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CAKE. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at $54,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 218.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 7.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CAKE shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Stephens lowered their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cheesecake Factory has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.54.

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $46.68 on Monday. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $26.47 and a fifty-two week high of $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -36.76, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.63.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The Cheesecake Factory had a positive return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $768.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS. The Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

