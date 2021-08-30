Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 66,867 Shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,867 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.07% of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics worth $3,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,689,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,391,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,497,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCDX opened at $20.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 70.93. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $15.14 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.91.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $492.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.39 million. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Clifton Yates sold 25,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $563,655.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 346,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,653,540.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 383,721 shares of company stock worth $8,310,962.

OCDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.36.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

