Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,883 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.12% of South Jersey Industries worth $3,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries in the first quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 53.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 303.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 52.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 5,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $145,013.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,049.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

South Jersey Industries stock opened at $24.37 on Monday. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $29.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.85.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $311.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is currently 72.02%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SJI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

