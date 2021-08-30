Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $3.51 Million Stock Holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of American Assets Trust worth $3,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 1,087.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the period. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 9,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.88 per share, with a total value of $376,527.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 9,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $362,846.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 61,005 shares of company stock worth $2,286,739. 33.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AAT stock opened at $39.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.66. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.73 and a fifty-two week high of $39.57.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. On average, research analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AAT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.