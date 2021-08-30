Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $3.54 Million Position in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of Core-Mark worth $3,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,093,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,448,000 after purchasing an additional 323,930 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,272,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,243,000 after purchasing an additional 10,382 shares during the period. Engaged Capital LLC bought a new position in Core-Mark during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,704,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Core-Mark by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 789,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,543,000 after acquiring an additional 67,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Core-Mark by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 588,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,750,000 after acquiring an additional 6,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CORE stock opened at $45.50 on Monday. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.84 and a 1 year high of $47.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.05). Core-Mark had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

CORE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Core-Mark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Co, Inc engages in distribution and marketing of consumer goods. It offers products, marketing programs, and technology solutions. It operates through United States, and Canada, and Corporate geographical segments. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

