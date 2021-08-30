Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $3.65 Million Stock Position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.09% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $3,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 84,858 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,044,000 after purchasing an additional 33,359 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $1,835,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 541,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,917,000 after purchasing an additional 54,860 shares in the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $50.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.19 and a beta of 2.44. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.39 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.21.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.22. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley raised their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.09.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

