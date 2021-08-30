Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $3.66 Million Stock Holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,191 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.14% of Central Garden & Pet worth $3,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 16.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth about $23,614,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth about $368,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 4.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 59.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Central Garden & Pet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $42.51 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.64. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $55.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 5.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

