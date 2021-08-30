Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $3.70 Million Stock Holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.11% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $3,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $31.43 on Monday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.26 and a 12-month high of $44.80. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.98.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.06). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 425.79% and a negative return on equity of 37.50%. The business had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 million. The business’s revenue was up 952.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 18,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $773,076.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,931.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.43.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

