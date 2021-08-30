Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $3.71 Million Stock Holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.20% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AKR. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 27.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $167,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKR stock opened at $21.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -178.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.48. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $22.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.22). Acadia Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. Research analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 10,000 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $215,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 3,000 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $66,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.13.

Acadia Realty Trust Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

