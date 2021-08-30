Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $3.91 Million Holdings in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.35% of NextGen Healthcare worth $3,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in NextGen Healthcare by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $1,181,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in NextGen Healthcare by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXGN opened at $15.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.07. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $23.80.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 2.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NXGN shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextGen Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

In related news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $145,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,348.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $87,193.18. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

