Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $3.93 Million Position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 51.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,830 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.13% of Phreesia worth $3,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Phreesia during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Phreesia alerts:

In related news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $117,079.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 2,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $143,762.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 138,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,529,645. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

PHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

NYSE:PHR opened at $72.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.89 and a beta of 1.21. Phreesia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.42 and a twelve month high of $81.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a current ratio of 10.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.41.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Phreesia had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phreesia Profile

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.