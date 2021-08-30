Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $3.93 Million Stake in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) by 1,964.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,136 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.13% of Marathon Digital worth $3,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Marathon Digital from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

MARA stock opened at $40.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -105.79 and a beta of 4.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.98. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $57.75.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.25). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 78.08%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

