Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 237,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,480 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.17% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance worth $3,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 66,255 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 25,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $15.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 81.46 and a quick ratio of 81.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.50. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $16.94.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 75.66% and a return on equity of 9.32%. Research analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.00%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

In related news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 29,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $483,462.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

