Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.15% of Forward Air worth $3,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 736.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director George S. Mayes, Jr. bought 500 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.53 per share, for a total transaction of $45,765.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,260.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FWRD shares. TheStreet raised shares of Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Forward Air has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Shares of Forward Air stock opened at $89.12 on Monday. Forward Air Co. has a 1 year low of $53.28 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.94 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.81.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.14. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 14.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

