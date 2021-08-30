Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.16% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $3,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 51.1% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 85.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

BLMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.54.

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $27.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $32.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.14.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 251.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Bloomin' Brands Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

