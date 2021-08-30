Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.11% of Cassava Sciences worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cassava Sciences by 896.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. 26.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAVA opened at $58.34 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -157.67 and a beta of 1.06. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $146.16.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). Sell-side analysts predict that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

