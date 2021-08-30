Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stock Position in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $3,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 20.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 7.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 6.0% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XLRN stock opened at $129.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.91 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.30. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $146.15.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.18). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 221.15% and a negative return on equity of 26.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 57,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $7,326,768.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XLRN. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Acceleron Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.67.

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

