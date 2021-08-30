Alliancebernstein L.P. Makes New $3.53 Million Investment in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 167,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,530,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Momentive Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Momentive Global in the second quarter worth approximately $32,493,000. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTV opened at $19.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -27.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Momentive Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.35 and a 12-month high of $28.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.77.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 29.87% and a negative net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.43 million. Momentive Global’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 14,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $279,569.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Dharti Patel sold 1,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $32,619.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,932 shares of company stock worth $1,120,369. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

MNTV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Momentive Global from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Momentive Global Profile

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

