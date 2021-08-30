Alliancebernstein L.P. Makes New $3.78 Million Investment in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 79,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,779,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of KE by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of KE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KE by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in KE by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in KE by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 30,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KE alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on BEKE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $19.30 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered KE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HSBC downgraded KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, 86 Research upgraded KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.11.

NYSE BEKE opened at $19.88 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.70. KE Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $15.35 and a one year high of $79.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion and a PE ratio of 55.22.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. KE had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 3.82%. Equities analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.