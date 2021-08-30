Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stake in Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,320 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 2.41% of Bank7 worth $3,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 85.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 4.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank7 by 12.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bank7 by 10.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 224,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 21,979 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Bank7 in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.96% of the company’s stock.

BSVN opened at $21.03 on Monday. Bank7 Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $24.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 2.13.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Bank7 had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $14.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank7 Corp. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Bank7’s payout ratio is currently 21.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as bank holding company which engages in the ownership and management of the Bank7. It offers banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers located in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

