Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.15% of Vista Outdoor worth $3,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,609,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,205,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,215,000 after acquiring an additional 367,144 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 563,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,082,000 after acquiring an additional 233,050 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,727,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

In related news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 8,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $389,189.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,346,090.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on Vista Outdoor from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Aegis upped their target price on Vista Outdoor from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley upped their target price on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.64.

Shares of VSTO opened at $41.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.07. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $47.62.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $662.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.89 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 13.63%. Equities analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.