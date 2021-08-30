Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.28% of Mesa Laboratories worth $3,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the first quarter worth $567,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 7.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,141,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 9.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 458.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 9,168 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $271.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 366.72 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $277.23. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.00 and a 52 week high of $307.97. The company has a current ratio of 9.43, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $37.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.92 million. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.20%. Equities research analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

In related news, CFO John Sakys sold 2,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.67, for a total transaction of $541,764.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,462,869.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 2,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.46, for a total value of $556,983.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,208 shares in the company, valued at $6,087,343.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,594 shares of company stock valued at $8,872,970 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

See Also: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.