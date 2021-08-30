Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 19,484 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Federal Signal worth $3,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Federal Signal by 77.0% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 58,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 25,615 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Federal Signal by 12.0% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,290,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,417,000 after acquiring an additional 138,228 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Federal Signal in the first quarter worth about $239,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Federal Signal in the first quarter worth about $487,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Federal Signal by 11.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal stock opened at $40.54 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Federal Signal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $43.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 15.02%. As a group, research analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.56%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FSS shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

