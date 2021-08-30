Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 22,800 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,800 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.13% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $3,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 52,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 25,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 8,932 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 11,807 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. 56.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AUB stock opened at $37.98 on Monday. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $42.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.42.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 35.22%. The company had revenue of $172.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

