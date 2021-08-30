Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 5,550 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,481 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,550 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.13% of Verint Systems worth $3,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Verint Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Verint Systems by 6.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Verint Systems by 76.1% in the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Verint Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

VRNT opened at $44.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -248.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.29. Verint Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.10 million. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 14.88%. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verint Systems news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $161,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,754 shares in the company, valued at $358,700.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $110,724.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,635,957.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,065 shares of company stock valued at $1,341,287 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.