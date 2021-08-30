Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 5,751 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,966 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,751 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $3,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 579.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,252,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,831 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 179.7% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,163,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,924,000 after acquiring an additional 747,281 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 302.8% in the first quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 958,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,770,000 after acquiring an additional 720,474 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 487.9% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 861,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,312,000 after acquiring an additional 714,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 143.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,156,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,222,000 after acquiring an additional 681,794 shares during the last quarter. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $116.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.69. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $72.07 and a 52-week high of $121.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $1.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a $1.1561 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $4.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 67.13%.

CM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.47.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

