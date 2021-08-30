Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 6,594 Shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,594 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.14% of The ODP worth $3,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of The ODP by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of The ODP during the 1st quarter worth about $2,305,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of The ODP by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The ODP by 86,320.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of The ODP during the 1st quarter worth about $398,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The ODP alerts:

Shares of ODP opened at $46.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.39. The ODP Co. has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $51.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.56 and a beta of 2.14.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The ODP had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The ODP’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The ODP Co. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The ODP declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 5th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

About The ODP

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP).

Receive News & Ratings for The ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.