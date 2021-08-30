AllSafe (ASAFE) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3.00

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. AllSafe has a market cap of $307,775.15 and $3.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AllSafe has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for $0.0337 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00055070 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000595 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

