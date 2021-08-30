Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,590 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Ally Financial worth $20,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALLY. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,467,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310,150 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,598,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,929,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606,496 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 346.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,678,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,340 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,920,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,085 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,634 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLY opened at $53.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.59. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $56.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

In related news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,333 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $166,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 665,909 shares in the company, valued at $36,924,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,833 shares of company stock worth $1,391,175. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALLY. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.06.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

