Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III’s Quiet Period Will End on September 6th (NASDAQ:ALPAU)

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III’s (NASDAQ:ALPAU) quiet period will end on Monday, September 6th. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III had issued 15,000,000 shares in its public offering on July 27th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III stock opened at $9.93 on Monday. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80.

