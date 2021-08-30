Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Sterling Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,273 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 5.4% of Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 273 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GOOG. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total transaction of $3,354,470.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,367,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,435.85, for a total transaction of $116,920.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,927.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 479,641 shares of company stock worth $361,854,852. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $27.54 on Monday, reaching $2,918.55. 19,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,505. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,406.55 and a twelve month high of $2,906.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,677.72.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

