Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Raised by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.2% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $96,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,735.82, for a total transaction of $37,997,803.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 18 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,709.69, for a total transaction of $48,774.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 479,641 shares of company stock valued at $361,854,852. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $27.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,918.52. The company had a trading volume of 17,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,505. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,677.72. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,406.55 and a 1-year high of $2,906.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

