Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by III Capital Management

III Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 807 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. III Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. 29.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOG traded up $21.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,912.25. The stock had a trading volume of 23,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,505. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,677.72. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,406.55 and a 1-year high of $2,906.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total value of $60,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 479,641 shares of company stock valued at $361,854,852. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

