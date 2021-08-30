Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 29.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $18.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2,909.39. The company had a trading volume of 838,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,537. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,406.55 and a twelve month high of $2,929.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,677.72.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total transaction of $11,277,741.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,637,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 479,641 shares of company stock worth $361,854,852 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

