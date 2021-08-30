Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.7% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. 29.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,735.82, for a total transaction of $37,997,803.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,435.85, for a total value of $116,920.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,927.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 479,641 shares of company stock valued at $361,854,852. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $24.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,915.96. The stock had a trading volume of 39,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,505. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,677.72. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,406.55 and a 52 week high of $2,906.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.