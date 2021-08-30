Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Increased by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,406 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 3.0% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $20.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,911.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,505. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,406.55 and a 52-week high of $2,906.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,677.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,435.85, for a total transaction of $116,920.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,927.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,735.82, for a total value of $37,997,803.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 479,641 shares of company stock worth $361,854,852. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

